49ers' Dante Pettis: Sustains knee injury
Pettis is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bears due to a knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pettis dealt with a knee injury late in the preseason and for most of the first half of the regular season, but he's mostly been injury-free since the calendar flipped to November, aside from a foot issue that limited him a bit during Week 15 prep. If he doesn't reenter the game, he'll fall short of 49 receiving yards for the first time since Week 10. Look for Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne to profit in Pettis' absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16