Pettis is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bears due to a knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pettis dealt with a knee injury late in the preseason and for most of the first half of the regular season, but he's mostly been injury-free since the calendar flipped to November, aside from a foot issue that limited him a bit during Week 15 prep. If he doesn't reenter the game, he'll fall short of 49 receiving yards for the first time since Week 10. Look for Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne to profit in Pettis' absence.