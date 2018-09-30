Pettis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Injured on a punt return in the first quarter, Pettis required assistance to get to the sideline and eventually rode a cart to the locker room, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Pettis has been hit or miss as a rookie, averaging 32 yards and scoring one touchdown on his three receptions. As long as he's in recovery mode, Kendrick Bourne should benefit among the fringes of the 49ers receiving corps.

More News
Our Latest Stories