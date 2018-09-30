49ers' Dante Pettis: Sustains knee injury
Pettis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Injured on a punt return in the first quarter, Pettis required assistance to get to the sideline and eventually rode a cart to the locker room, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Pettis has been hit or miss as a rookie, averaging 32 yards and scoring one touchdown on his three receptions. As long as he's in recovery mode, Kendrick Bourne should benefit among the fringes of the 49ers receiving corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....