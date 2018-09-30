Pettis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Injured on a punt return in the first quarter, Pettis required assistance to get to the sideline and eventually rode a cart to the locker room, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Pettis has been hit or miss as a rookie, averaging 32 yards and scoring one touchdown on his three receptions. As long as he's in recovery mode, Kendrick Bourne should benefit among the fringes of the 49ers receiving corps.