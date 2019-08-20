Pettis couldn't haul in his lone target in Monday night's 24-15 preseason win over the Broncos.

Pettis featured very briefly as the 49ers' first-team offense endured a rough outing in Jimmy Garoppolo's preseason debut. The quarterback completed one of six attempts, but targeted Pettis on his first drop back. Unfortunately, that ball was batted at the line, so Pettis will hope Saturday's meeting with the Chiefs offers a more productive session with his starting signal caller as they prepare for the regular season.

