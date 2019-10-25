49ers' Dante Pettis: Tending to knee injury
Pettis was limited at Thursday's practice by a knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Pettis was impacted by knee injuries at times during his rookie season in 2018, missing four games in the process. In the current campaign, he hasn't missed a contest but has played through groin and pectoral issues. With another health concern in tow, Pettis again is a question mark as the 49ers gear up for a visit from the Panthers on Sunday.
