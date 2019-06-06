Pettis said he now weighs 197 pounds, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports. "I know I'm a little slimmer," Pettis said. "So that's something I've always been trying to work on: Just trying to gain a little more weight, get a little stronger."

Despite struggling with knee injuries and the intricacies of Kyle Shanahan's offense, Pettis finished out his rookie campaign with a 20-359-4 receiving line on 31 targets over his final five games. The late outburst puts him in good position for a starting job this season, but he'll have serious competition for volume in a San Francisco offense with solid depth at both wide receiver and running back, not to mention a tight end (George Kittle) who demands at least seven or eight targets per game. The 49ers listed Pettis at 195 pounds last year, but he was measured at just 186 at the 2018 combine. While he'll always be on the thin side for an NFL wide receiver, he at least now lands in the normal range.