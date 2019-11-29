Play

Pettis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis is believed to have suffered a knee sprain during Wednesday's practice, adding one more obstacle to a disappointing season. His absence won't have much impact on the Week 13 gameplan, as he played just nine snaps on offense the past two weeks.

