49ers' Darrell Luter: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luter (pelvis) was cleared to start practicing Wednesday, Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated reports.
Luter was placed on injured reserve last November and didn't return for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old has battled injuries in his first two seasons in the NFL, only appearing in 10 games. He is looking to prove himself this season and find a role in the cornerback room behind established starters Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.
