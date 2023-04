The 49ers selected Luter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

Luter is a bit skinny at just 6-feet, 189 pounds, but the South Alabama product features excellent reach (32 and 3/8-inch arms) and prototypical Cover-3 type athleticism otherwise. Luter logged a 4.46-second 40 and 40.5-inch vertical at the combine, and the South Alabama pass defense was quite strong under Luter's watch.