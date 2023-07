General manager John Lynch said Luter (knee) is "trending well" but it will be some time before he comes off the PUP list, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Luter is dealing with a hyperextended and a bone bruise, both injuries he suffered during OTAs. The rookie fifth-round pick projects to compete for a depth role when healthy, but it remains to be seen whether he'll have to miss a significant portion of training camp.