49ers' Darrell Williams: Joins 53-man roster
Williams was signed to the 49ers' 53-man roster Friday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Williams has been on the 49ers' practice squad since the end of training camp, and took most of his snaps at right tackle in the preseason. The 24-year-old could see some opportunities for snaps as the team tries to find out what they have in their young players.
