49ers' Datone Jones: Released by San Francisco
The 49ers released Jones on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Jones' dismissal hints that the 49ers may be preparing to activate fellow defensive end Tank Carradine (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. The 2013 first-round pick appeared in three games for the 49ers, logging six tackles and no sacks.
