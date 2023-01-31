The 49ers signed Newsome to a reserve/future deal Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Newsome signed with the 49ers' practice squad in mid-November and spent the remainder of the campaign there. The North Carolina product was selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft and made three appearances for Chicago during his rookie season. He spent time with Kansas City before latching on with San Francisco this year and will get to stick around the 49ers' organization during the offseason.