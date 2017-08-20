49ers' DeAndre Carter: Quiet in second preseason game
Carter didn't catch a pass or return a punt in Saturday's preseason loss to Denver.
The 24-year-old signed a two-year-contract with the 49ers this past winter, but his limited usage in their first two preseason games tells us that he may not be in the club's plans this season. Jeremy Kerley, Trent Taylor and Victor Bolden are all ahead of Carter on the receiving/return depth chart.
