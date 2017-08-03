Smelter has been "coming on strong" a week into training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lower-body injuries limited the 2015 fourth-round pick in his first two seasons with the 49ers, but he appears to be healthy in camp for the first time in his career. Smelter remains fairly low on the receiver depth chart, but he could work his way up if he continues to show improvement this preseason. The 25-year-old is one of the few big-bodied wideouts (6-foot-2, 227 pounds) on the roster, which could work in his favor should one of San Francisco's starters go down to injury.