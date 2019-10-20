Play

Ford had two tackles (one solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Ford had only three tackles through the first four games of the year, but he's been more production in the last two games with six tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. A matchup against the Panthers -- who rank in the bottom half of the league with 16 sacks allowed -- awaits in Week 8.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories