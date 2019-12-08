Play

Ford (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear if it's the same hamstring injury that forced Ford to miss the last two games, but he left the game late in the first quarter. As long as Ford is sidelined, Solomon Thomas and Jeremiah Valoaga stand to see an uptick in snaps.

