49ers' Dee Ford: Back on injury report
Ford (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ford dealt with this injury ahead of this past Monday's game versus the Browns, but he was still able to play, although he was held to 17 of a possible 46 defensive snaps and didn't make a tackle. He's on a similar track for Sunday's game versus the Rams, and he's a risky IDP play until his workload increases.
