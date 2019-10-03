Play

Ford did not practice Thursday due to a quadriceps injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ford was nursing a left knee issue entering the 49ers' bye week, and he now emerges with a quadriceps injury. The veteran defensive end will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity ahead of Monday's tilt against the Browns.

