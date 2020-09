Coach Kyle Shanahan said he'll decide whether to put Ford (back) on injured reserve within the next couple days, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old has missed the past two games with the back issues, and it appears he isn't particularly close to being game ready. Ford would be sidelined for at least three weeks if placed on injured reserve, and he's unlikely to play Week 4 even if the team opts not to make the roster move.