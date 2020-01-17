Play

Ford (quadriceps/hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Green Bay.

Ford began the week not practicing due to the quadriceps and hamstring injuries, but he was able to progress to full participation Friday and avoid the questionable tag. The 28-year-old had a sack last week against the Vikings in his first game action since Week 14 and should serve in his usual role as a pass-rush specialist versus the Packers.

More News
Our Latest Stories