Ford (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ford began the week as a limited participant and has battled the quad issue for the better part of a month, but it wasn't enough of a problem to put his status in doubt for Sunday's game. The 28-year-old has seven tackles (four solo), 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through his first five games with San Francisco.