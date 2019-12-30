49ers' Dee Ford: Coach hopeful for return
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that he's optimistic Ford (quadriceps/hamstring) will be ready for the divisional playoff round Jan. 11, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ford has dealt with a quadriceps injury for almost the entire year, and he's missed five of the last six games. The team hopes a bye week in playoffs will be enough to get him back into the fold. Ford hasn't played more than 27 defensive snaps in a game since Week 1, so his playing time will likely be limited if he's able to return.
