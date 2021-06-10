Coach Kyle Shanahan is keeping his "fingers crossed" Ford will be ready for the start of training camp in July, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old came out of last year's season opener with a neck injury and missed the rest of the year, but he's apparently made significant progress in his recovery. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Ford has been working out at the team facility since February but is away for the team this week during OTAs while visiting a back specialist, though he's expected back soon.