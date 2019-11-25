Play

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Ford (hamstring) will "have a chance" to play Sunday at Baltimore, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old suffered the right hamstring strain Week 11 versus the Cardinals and didn't play during Sunday's win over the Packers, but he may only end up missing the one game. Ford's status should receive additional clarity when the team returns to practice later this week.

