Ford (knee/quad) is being considered day-to-day, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that Ford's injury is the same one he dealt with this summer, so he appears to have aggravated it in Sunday's win over the Bengals. Ford will likely have to at least put limited practice time in this week to have a shot at playing in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

