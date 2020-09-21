Coach Kyle Shanahan clarified Ford's injury as a back issue, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 29-year-old sat out Sunday and was said to be dealing with neck spasms, but it's apparently more of a back injury. Ford's availability for Week 3 likely won't receive much clarity until the 49ers return to practice Wednesday, but if available he figures to be a significant factor in the pass rush with Nick Bosa (knee) and Solomon Thomas (knee) going down with potentially serious injuryies.