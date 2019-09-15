Ford suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Bengals, and is questionable to return, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how Ford picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss action. The 49ers owned a three-touchdown lead at the time of his absence, so it's likely the team won't rush him back unless it's necessary to avoid further injury. With Ford sidelined, Rookie Nick Bosa could be in line to see an increase in snaps.