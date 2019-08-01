Ford sat out team drills Thursday due to knee tendinitis, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford clarified that he deals with knee tendinitis during every training camp. While a timetable for his return remains undisclosed, there doesn't currently seem to be reason for much concern. Ford signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the 49ers this offseason after having been traded by the Chiefs.

