Ford (hamstring) was unable to practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers merely held a walk-through Tuesday, but it's not a good sign that Ford is still sidelined. He'll most likely need to get on the practice field in at least a limited capacity this week in order to suit up against the Rams.

