Ford (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ford likely aggravated the hamstring injury that forced him to miss the last two games, and has been missing since the first quarter. Now that he's officially done for the day, Solomon Thomas and Jeremiah Valoaga will likely continue to see an uptick in snaps. Expect the team to comment of the specifics of Ford's injury in the coming days.

