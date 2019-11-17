Play

Ford was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford has dealt with a quadriceps injury all year but hasn't missed a game, and he may miss the remainder of this contest with a hamstring issue. The powerful pass rusher notched a sack before leaving this contest, and he now has 6.5 on the season.

