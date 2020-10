Ford (neck) isn't expected to return until sometime around San Francisco's Week 11 bye, per coach Kyle Shanahan, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The same is true for cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), who is also on IR. Ford can safely be ruled out of San Francisco's next three games, which occur in a 12-day span starting Sunday against New England, but a slightly faster than expected recovery could see him suit up against the Saints in Week 10.