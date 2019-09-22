Ford (quadriceps) was officially ruled active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Ford was looking on the wrong side of questionable following Friday's practice session, but as evidenced by this news, will be all set to play. Now that he's officially playing, expect the veteran to slot into his normal role starting at one of the defensive end positions.

