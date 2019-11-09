Play

Ford (quadriceps) logged a full practice Saturday, and he won't have an injury designation heading into Monday's game against Seattle.

Ford was a limited practice participant to open the week, but he ramped up his workload and earned the all-clear for Monday. The pass rusher's speed will be put to the test as he looks to build on his season total of 5.5 sacks against elusive Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories