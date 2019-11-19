Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Ford could miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford suffered the hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's win over the Cardinals and didn't return. This news is obviously not a great sign for his Week 12 status, and at the very least, he should be considered doubtful. If Ford is forced to miss time as his coach suggests, his absence could place more emphasis on Solomon Thomas and Damontre Moore to see more snaps on the defensive line.