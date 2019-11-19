49ers' Dee Ford: Injury cause for concern
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Ford could miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ford suffered the hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's win over the Cardinals and didn't return. This news is obviously not a great sign for his Week 12 status, and at the very least, he should be considered doubtful. If Ford is forced to miss time as his coach suggests, his absence could place more emphasis on Solomon Thomas and Damontre Moore to see more snaps on the defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11,...
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...