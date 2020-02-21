49ers' Dee Ford: Injury limits debut with new club
Ford finished with 14 tackles (10 solo), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 11 games during the 2019 regulars season.
Ford teamed up with rookie Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner to create the league's best pass-rushing defensive line. The 28-year-old had his season stunted due to a hamstring injury that never fully healed even after his return during the playoffs. An offseason of rest should give Ford enough time to heal up for the 2020 campaign, but his IDP value is limited due to minuscule tackle totals as a situational -- albeit elite -- pass rusher.
