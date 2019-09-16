Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the knee/quad injury that Ford is dealing with is the same injury that he struggled with over the summer, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ford aggravated the injury during Sunday's game against the Bengals and he was forced to leave the contest because of it. Barrows also noted that the 28-year-old has been able to play through this injury -- or something similar -- in the past. Whether Ford practices this week -- and to what capacity, if he does practice -- will help paint a better picture with respect to his status for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.