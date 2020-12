Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Ford (neck) is "unlikely to play this season," Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan said the same of fellow defensive end Ronald Blair (knee) and center Weston Richburg (knee). Ford's neck injury has kept him sidelined since Week 1, and given that his contract has a potential out after the 2020 season, it's possible that he doesn't suit up with the 49ers again.