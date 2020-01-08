Play

Ford (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford is practicing in a limited fashion for a second straight, keeping him on track for Saturday's game against the Vikings. Coach Kyle Shanahan previously expressed optimism about the 28-year-old's availability for this weekend, and there's been no indication he's suffered any setbacks. Ford appears to be trending in the right direction, but he could fully avoid an injury designation if able to practice without limitations Thursday.

