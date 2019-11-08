Play

Ford (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford is accustomed to starting the practice week with limitations, so he's not in jeopardy of missing Sunday's clash against the Seahawks. The 49ers' cautionary approach with Ford has paid off, as the 28-year-old defensive end recorded 5.5 sacks through the first eight games despite playing 27 or fewer snaps in every outing since Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories