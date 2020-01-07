Play

Ford (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Ford missed the last three regular-season games, and he's had an extra week to recover since the 49ers secured a bye. Coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed optimism that Ford will be able to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Vikings, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports. If Ford can elevate to full participation, it'll clear all doubts about his status, but he seems to be on the right track regardless.

More News
Our Latest Stories