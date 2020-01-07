49ers' Dee Ford: Limited during Tuesday's session
Ford (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Ford missed the last three regular-season games, and he's had an extra week to recover since the 49ers secured a bye. Coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed optimism that Ford will be able to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Vikings, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports. If Ford can elevate to full participation, it'll clear all doubts about his status, but he seems to be on the right track regardless.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...