Ford (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford managed to play through his lingering quad injury Week 7 against Washington, so it doesn't appear as though he's in danger of missing time. If he's able to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, he'll work to make an impact against one of the league's premier rushing attacks.

