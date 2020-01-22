Play

Ford (quadriceps/hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ford managed to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, so there's reason to suspect that his limitations are mostly precautionary. Assuming he avoids a setback in the next two weeks, the 28-year-old can be considered on track to play his usual role as a pass-rush specialist in the Super Bowl.

