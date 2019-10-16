Ford (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Ford's a regular on the injury report, and this is his third straight week with a quadriceps injury. However, the sixth-year defensive end hasn't missed a game yet, and he has 3.5 sacks through five contests. As long as he doesn't suffer a setback, he should be fine to play Sunday against the Redskins, whose quarterbacks have been dropped 15 times in six games.

