49ers' Dee Ford: Might require offseason surgery
Ford's left knee might require surgery, but the defensive end said that decision will be made in the offseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ford has been dealing with knee tendinitis since last season when he also played through a torn groin and quadriceps irritation en route to a career-high 13 sacks. The 49ers rested him for every preseason game due to the condition and he's now been listed as questionable ahead of each game this regular season. While Ford has yet to miss a game, he's seen less playing time with each passing week and he only logged 16 snaps during last weekends win over Pittsburgh. Ford will now have some time to rest thanks to San Francisco's Week 4 bye, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if he remains on a snap count throughout the remainder of the campaign.
