Ford did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to aggravated injuries to his hamstring and quadriceps, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ford quickly re-aggravated his hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Saints, as he only managed to log four defensive snaps in the contest. Should he be sidelined again in Week 15 versus the Falcons, Solomon Thomas could see an uptick in usage behind starting defensive ends Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.