Ford (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

Ford was a limited participant in practice all week, but it looks like he'll be out there for this pivotal matchup between NFC West rivals. Coming off a 13-sack campaign with Kansas City, Ford has two sacks in three appearances with the 49ers.

