Ford (knee) will not practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford is coming off the 49ers' bye week, but he's still nursing a lingering left knee injury. The veteran defensive end hasn't yet missed a game this season, which bodes well for his chances of playing through the issue Monday versus the Browns. However, Ford has seen his snap count decrease each week since the start of the season. His participation in practice as the week continues warrants close monitoring.

