Ford (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week Ford could miss a couple weeks due to the hamstring strain, so it's no real surprise to see him sitting out. The 28-year-old is unlikely to be available for this weekend's game versus the Packers.

