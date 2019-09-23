Ford recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Ford was coming off a quadriceps injury, so he only played 30 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in this contest. Nevertheless, he was effective by getting his second sack of the season. Ford will need to work in a larger role to be a consistent IDP asset, though. He has a good opportunity to continue the momentum in Week 4 versus the Browns, as Baker Mayfield has been sacked 11 times this year.

